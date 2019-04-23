/ / / Indiana plant fined $14K after employee's death in drill-press accident

A Jeffersonville, IN, plant is facing fines totaling $14,000 following an employee’s death at the facility in February.

The Indiana Occupational Safety Health Act fined Valmont Gateway Galvanizing after discovering two serious safety violations.

OSHA claims Marion Fletcher, who was involved in a machinery accident on February 20, was wearing loose clothing and hair that was not pulled back, which was a safety code OSHA reported the employer did not follow.

A worker who witnessed the incident said: “The machine kept on and when [Fletcher] looked back, his hand got caught up in the thing that spins, and he had long dreads then his hair got caught.”

