Plant Services

/ / / In shutdown's wake, FAA inspectors face backlog of safety and maintenance issues

In shutdown's wake, FAA inspectors face backlog of safety and maintenance issues

By William J. McGee, for Consumer Reports

Jan 28, 2019

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Aviation experts and federal inspectors warn that five weeks of severe staffing shortages from the longest U.S. government shutdown in history might already have compromised passenger safety, even if all workers return to jobs on Monday, according to a Consumer Reports investigation.

On Friday, congressional leaders and President Donald Trump announced a deal to temporarily reopen the government for three weeks while they continue negotiations over border-wall funding.

Perhaps most telling is a dramatic decrease since the shutdown of FAA Airworthiness Directives, which the agency describes as “legally enforceable regulations” to correct unsafe conditions in aircraft, engines, and propellers. These are the orders that can ground planes and force repairs.

Despite the planned return to work, FAA inspectors and other airline industry workers told CR they’re worried about a backlog of inspection work and its impact on safety. They stress that flying currently remains safe.

Read the full story.

 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 