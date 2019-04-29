/ / / In Indiana, training the next wave of advanced manufacturing technicians through employer-paid program

Manufacturing is Indiana's largest industry, yet it is facing a gap in skilled workers. The Indiana Manufacturers Association is combating this with a new program to ensure a pipeline of highly skilled workers to meet the needs of Indiana's manufacturing industry.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana prides itself in automobile manufacturing. The company is also the leading example for a new program for college students interested in advanced manufacturing and engineering education.

Chris Melvin is the supervisor of the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program at Toyota in southern Indiana. Melvin works with students like Rodriguez.

"Our students are not learning a single specific trade, they are getting electrical, mechanical, robotics, programming, all those facets so they are a complete and total multi-skilled team member," says Melvin.

