/ / / In Indiana, IN-MaC connects students, manufacturers for internships

Manufacturing jobs are in demand all across Indiana, and thanks to one organization, a number of college students are getting their feet in the doors of those businesses early.

IN-MaC stands for the Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center. The organization is hosted by Purdue University in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University with the goal of sparking growth in the booming manufacturing industry.

The IN-MaC Summer internship program brings together sophomores or higher students from Purdue, Vincennes, and Ivy Tech with several industry leaders and local business participants in the manufacturing field. IN-MaC's 11-week program runs from May through mid-August with a $2,200 reimbursement to participating manufacturers.

"One of the challenges with internships is companies having the revenue to pay for those interns and providing those opportunities and those are two things that IN-MaC really helps with," Aaron Baute, vice president of business and supply chain and workforce alignment with Ivy Tech statewide, said.

