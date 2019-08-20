/ / / In drive to increase manufacturing workforce, Sikorsky and Teamsters partner to reach high school students

The Stratford helicopter maker, a subsidiary of defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp., and the union that represents 4,000 Sikorsky workers recently announced an aircraft manufacturing pre-apprenticeship program certified by the Department of Labor. The designation allows students to apply the hours of work and study certified to any aerospace manufacturer.

