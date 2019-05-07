/ / / Illinois plant explosion: Two more victims identified

Three Wisconsin men who died after a devastating explosion ripped through the AB Specialty Silicones plant in a northern suburb of Chicago have been identified.

The search continues Tuesday for a fourth missing worker, who is presumed dead. Tuesday is the fourth day emergency crews sifted slowly and carefully through the rubble for the last remaining victim.

"Every time you cut a piece away, every time you pull a piece away, you have the possibility of further collapse," Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said.

