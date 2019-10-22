/ / / Illinois manufacturing company charged with hiring undocumented workers

The operators of a company based in suburban Chicago has been charged with hiring undocumented workers in a federal court. The operators allegedly hired the workers knowingly. Four operators of a company, KSO MetalFab Inc, have been charged and a criminal complaint has been filed against them in US District Court in Chicago.

KSO MetalFab Inc. is a sheet metal fabrication company based in Streamwood, Illinois. The charged operators face one count of knowingly harboring an illegal alien charge and one count of knowingly engaging in a practice of hiring illegal aliens charge. The names of the operators are Dora Kuzelka, Kenneth Kuzelka, Kari Kuzelka, and Keith Kuzelka. According to the criminal complaint, they hired 18 illegal workers at the company.

To learn more, read "Chicago manufacturing company’s operators charged with hiring undocumented workers" from the Сhicago Morning Star.