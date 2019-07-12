/ / / Ikea to close North American production facility, leaving 300 people unemployed

By John Joyce for the Triad Business Journal in North Carolina

Approximately 300 Ikea Industry employees in Danville are out of a job come December.

The international furniture manufacturer made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that it will shutter its nearly 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Virginia city just north of the North Carolina border.

High costs for raw materials have put an increasing strain on the affordable furniture manufacturer/distributer.

