Huge fire finally out at Houston-area chemicals facility
Mar 20, 2019
A fire burning since Sunday morning and sending a huge plume of thick black smoke into the air at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility was extinguished early Wednesday, the tank farm's owner said.
Intercontinental Terminals Company said flames in all the tanks that were burning were out by 3 a.m. local time.
The fire remained intense enough Tuesday to create its own micro weather system, causing shifting winds in the area, officials said.
Read the full story, "Huge plume-producing fire finally out at Houston-area chemicals facility," at cbsnews.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments