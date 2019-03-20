Plant Services

Huge fire finally out at Houston-area chemicals facility

Huge fire finally out at Houston-area chemicals facility

By CBS News

Mar 20, 2019

A fire burning since Sunday morning and sending a huge plume of thick black smoke into the air at a Houston-area petrochemicals storage facility was extinguished early Wednesday, the tank farm's owner said.

Intercontinental Terminals Company said flames in all the tanks that were burning were out by 3 a.m. local time.

The fire remained intense enough Tuesday to create its own micro weather system, causing shifting winds in the area, officials said.

Read the full story, "Huge plume-producing fire finally out at Houston-area chemicals facility," at cbsnews.com.

