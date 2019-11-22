/ / / How to leverage digital thread technology to transform your manufacturing operations

Smart manufacturing, or "industry 4.0," is transforming manufacturing back into an economic powerhouse. It’s helping companies digitally transform their manufacturing operations to provide new capabilities, reduce costs, empower teams, improve decision making and fundamentally create new and better ways of doing business. An integral part of smart manufacturing is the concept of the digital thread, which is key to capturing and managing the information associated with manufacturing operations.

For some manufacturers, the term “digital thread” may seem relatively new, but the concept of the digital thread has been around for a while. It’s defined simply as the streams of data used to create digital twins from their physical counterparts on the plant floor. The digital thread is all about getting the right information from the plant floor, organizing it into a complete picture and then making sure the right people see it at the right time, in real time.

