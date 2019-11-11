/ / / How to lay the groundwork to successfully implement smart manufacturing

When industrial organizations begin to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies, to become intelligent manufacturers, it seems that too many focus on the hype and what’s possible in the future. They start thinking about how to connect and integrate every “thing” in the plant and try to implement projects they think will disrupt their industry. Others first consider which technology they should deploy. Ultimately, too many move forward without determining the goals they want to achieve or problems they’re trying to solve.

While it’s essential to have in mind a vision of your future factory, that’s the goal, not the starting point. This new manufacturing era will no doubt give rise to entirely new operations and business models, just as with previous industrial revolutions. It will involve the connection of every machine and operations or business application throughout the business, from design to delivery, and include intuitive human-machine interfaces. Ultimately, the Industry 4.0 organization will seamlessly integrate cyber and physical systems. The question manufacturers have to answer is: “What’s the fastest way to become an intelligent manufacturer?”

Many companies that are leading the race to digitize their businesses say the answer is to begin with targeted, high-impact projects focused on data. More fundamentally, they advise that manufacturers start by identifying how the new technologies will help solve problems faster.

