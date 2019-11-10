/ / / How one Amish manufacturer learned to embrace lean principles

Standing by an open door by Pioneer Equipment’s fab shop floor, adjacent to a gravel lot outside, I shook hands and exchanged pleasantries as the company’s 40 employees left for the day. I was glad to meet them, especially considering what company managers had told me.

“When it comes to having trouble finding skilled people, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst, the outside world is at a 10. It’s dire right now. It’s what keeps people up at night. But not here. I’d say we’re about a 2.”

That was Steven Wengerd, director of sales, and just after he spoke, I glanced outside. I heard no cars, saw no traffic leaving the white gravel parking lot where my rental car sat alone. Everyone walked or rode bicycles, a quiet departure in the late afternoon October sun. Such is rush hour in the plain community amid rolling farmland outside Dalton, Ohio.

