/ / / How new wave of robotic automation is reshaping industry

At the Encirc plant in Elton, near the northern English city of Chester, molten glass globules slide down a chute and emerge as wine bottles or jam jars. At 20-minute intervals, the machines are turned off a section at a time so that a worker can safely swab the glass molds with oil to prevent residue from accumulating.

But on five machines, robots clear the molds while they are still running in a fraction of the time of their human co-workers.

Since the cobots were introduced, human workers spend more time monitoring operations and the company’s productivity has improved. The proportion of production lost per hour has fallen from 2.2% on manually swabbed lines to 1%.

Read the full story, "How new wave of industrial automation is reshaping industry," at ft.com.