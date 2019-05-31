Plant Services

/ / / How new wave of robotic automation is reshaping industry
Industrial Robotics / Industrial Safety / Industrial Automation

How new wave of robotic automation is reshaping industry

By the Financial Times

May 31, 2019

At the Encirc plant in Elton, near the northern English city of Chester, molten glass globules slide down a chute and emerge as wine bottles or jam jars. At 20-minute intervals, the machines are turned off a section at a time so that a worker can safely swab the glass molds with oil to prevent residue from accumulating.

But on five machines, robots clear the molds while they are still running in a fraction of the time of their human co-workers.

Since the cobots were introduced, human workers spend more time monitoring operations and the company’s productivity has improved. The proportion of production lost per hour has fallen from 2.2% on manually swabbed lines to 1%.

Read the full story, "How new wave of industrial automation is reshaping industry," at ft.com. 

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 