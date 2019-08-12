/ / / How machine learning is disrupting manufacturing

The leading growth strategy for manufacturers in 2019 is improving shop floor productivity by investing in machine learning platforms that deliver the insights needed to improve product quality and production yields.

Using machine learning to streamline every phase of production, starting with inbound supplier quality through manufacturing scheduling to fulfillment is now a priority in manufacturing. According to a recent survey by Deloitte, machine learning is reducing unplanned machinery downtime between 15 – 30%, increasing production throughput by 20%, reducing maintenance costs 30% and delivering up to a 35% increase in quality.

The following are ten ways machines learning is revolutionizing manufacturing in 2019.

