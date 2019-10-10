/ / / How Ingersoll Rand is fighting the skilled labor shortage

As a company with sustainability at its core, Ingersoll Rand (IR) is no stranger to the challenge of finding skilled workers in today’s competitive job market. Their business results would say they’re doing something right.

IR is a world leader in creating comfortable and efficient environments, with well-known brands such as Trane and American Standard (air conditioners) and Thermo King (refrigeration units for tractor-trailers, railcars, and other transport). They operate 51 manufacturing plants worldwide. The company is a publicly traded corporation domiciled in Swords, Ireland, with its North American headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina. Over the past five years, their stock price has more than doubled, and their market capitalization is now just over $30 billion. Total net revenue was $13.5 billion in 2016.

Creating a winning culture is one of IR's three business strategies and its talent is something the company views as a competitive advantage. For example, as part of its first generation 2020 sustainability commitments, the company committed to increasing diversity in its slate of candidates and furthering development and engagement. It significantly increased diversity in its workforce, and 98% of its employee base had development discussions in 2018.

