How 5G will transform manufacturing
Mar 26, 2019
5G networks that transform entertainment, communication and transportation may still be years away. But in manufacturing, the technology is already making a difference.
Ericsson, one of the word's biggest providers of 5G equipment, teamed up on one early test with the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Technology in Germany. The experiment involved a factory that makes metal bladed disks for jet engines.
The metal milling procedure has a high error rate: up to 25% of the blades have to be reworked because of faults caused by small vibrations. Often, mistakes are not detected until the end of the process, meaning much effort is wasted on completing flawed blades.
But by placing sensors that use 5G directly on the components or tools, Ericsson was able to detect faults in real time and reduce the error rate to just 15%. The average production cost of a blade was reduced by $4,075.
Read the full story, "How 5G will transform manufacturing," on www.cnn.com.
