/ / / How 3D printing is changing the world of sports manufacturing

When NASCAR holds one of its final races of the season at Texas Motor Speedway next weekend, several of the cars will feature components that were made by a 3D printer. The same will be true of next year’s America’s Cup, which will see the debut of the fastest-ever catamaran, the AC75. Printed parts are no longer a hypothetical in sports: they’re making their way onto the fields of play.

Earlier this month, one of the largest 3D printing companies in the U.S., Stratasys, gathered select clients for a meeting at the Dallara IndyCar Factory near Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That lineup included people working on American Magic, the America's Cup racing boat being built by the New York Yacht Club, and from NASCAR stalwarts Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing. The day’s focus: a discussion about how 3D printing (also called additive manufacturing) can expand beyond a tool for prototyping and into end-products themselves. Companies outside of sports were also in attendance, including Boom Aerospace, which is building a Mach-2.2 supersonic airliner.

While 3D printing is still just a small part of these industries, the technology has evolved to the point where major aerospace and racing companies are incorporating it into their regular manufacturing workflows.

