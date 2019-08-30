/ / / Houston metal manufacturer to shutter due to 'crippling' steel tariffs, finance issues

Another local metal manufacturing company will close due to the increased cost of steel tariffs, as well as other “crippling” business conditions, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

United Structures of America, a Houston metal fabrication and engineering company with facilities here and in Portland, Tenn., will cease operations.

The company’s Houston plant at 1912 Buschong will close in September, resulting in 73 layoffs. Its plant in Tennessee will also shutter next month.

