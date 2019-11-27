/ / / Helping smaller manufacturers embrace new innovations to stay competitive

In a conference room on the upper floor of a repurposed Buffalo, New York, factory, Mike Garman is teaching his quarterly “Robotics 101” course. The automation engineer’s students comprise about a dozen representatives from eight local manufacturers. Owners, managers and operators, all are getting their first taste of automation.

The program is being put on by Buffalo Manufacturing Works, an independent, non-profit engineering consultancy, tasked with leading manufacturers into the future.

"Small manufacturers generally have no idea what kinds of advanced manufacturing technologies are out there,” Garman said.

“That’s because they tend to do things the way they always have. But when we show them the automation and how it is being used, suddenly they get it. They start thinking about their own process and are able to envision what might be possible in terms of improving efficiencies."

