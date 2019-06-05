/ / / Head of manufacturers group calls Mexico tariffs a 'Molotov cocktail'

The head of a U.S. manufacturers association says President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico would have "devastating consequences" on the industry and calls the move a "Molotov cocktail of policy.”

Trump is threatening to impose tariffs to force Mexico to stop people from illegally crossing the U.S. border. Tariffs would start at 5% on all goods from Mexico on June 10 and gradually ramp up to 25%.

“When you conflate immigration, tariffs and trade, you really do create this recipe, frankly, for a disaster when it comes to U.S. manufacturers,” Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, said on Yahoo Finance’s “The First Trade.”

