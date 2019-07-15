/ / / 'Have you heard of Industry 4.0?': Revolution on the factory floor

“Have you heard of Industry 4.0?” Jan Mrosik, COO of digital industries at Siemens, asks.

For Mrosik and Siemens, the revolution is well underway. Manufacturing plants increasingly rely on smart machines and interconnected devices to build products cheaper, faster and more efficiently. In August of 2018, Siemens unveiled a new strategy, Vision 2020+, an ambitious plan to revamp the 170-year-old behemoth into a shinier, new, AI-age version of itself, shedding older lines of businesses while investing in technology it believes will allow it to dominate in the digital era.

