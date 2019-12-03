/ / / Halliburton to close El Reno location, laying off 808 employees

Halliburton has announced its intention to shut down its El Reno location.

This closure will affect 808 employees, according to El Reno Mayor Matt White.

"We all have been around long enough. We all understand that in the oil field, there are ups and there are downs," White said. "We've been seeing a downturn in oil and gas production for some time. We are aware of that, and during the last budget, we backed off the budget this year based on the slowdown of the oil field."

White told News 9 he found out about the closure Monday morning. Its ripple effects are likely to be felt community wide.

