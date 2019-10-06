/ / / Ground broken on $30 million expansion for Michigan City manufacturing plant

A Michigan City manufacturer is growing.

Sullair is investing nearly $30 million dollars in its plant there.

Leaders say this is the single largest investment Sullair has ever made in America. They say the Michigan City plant is a hub for compressor manufacturing. They hope that with this new investment, that reputation will only grow.





The $30 million investment will go toward the purchase of new machinery and equipment. It also will include a new, 80,000-square-foot facility for assembly, manufacturing and inventory.

