/ / / Google invests $150 million to help manufacturers source renewable power

Google has committed to invest $150m (£118m) in helping its key manufacturers to source renewable power, and to help the regions in which they operate decarbonise their electricity grids.

The funding will be used to support the creation of new renewable energy generation capacity – either in the form of new wind or solar plants or in extensions to existing arrays – in regions which Google believes are “key” to its manufacturing operations.

The tech giant predicts that its initial investment will catalyse around $1.5bn of investment in renewables globally. This level of funding, it claims, could generate renewable energy equivalent to the amount it consumes across its global manufacturing operations.

