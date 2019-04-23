/ / / Google affiliate Waymo picks Detroit for self-driving vehicle factory

Google's self-driving affiliate Waymo LLC has chosen a former American Axle plant in Detroit for one of the first factories devoted to installing fully autonomous vehicle hardware and software into cars, the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary said Tuesday.

The Michigan factory puts Waymo right across the Detroit River from the source of minivans used by Waymo — Windsor — as well as near many automotive suppliers. The $13.6 million investment could bring up to 400 jobs to an area of southeast Michigan that has in years past lost automotive jobs and still is at risk of losing two General Motors Co. factories, including the nearby Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

