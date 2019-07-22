/ / / Goldman Sachs says economic statistics are disproportionately focused on manufacturing

Markets pay too much attention to manufacturing data and shouldn’t be overly concerned about recent weakness in the sector, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Manufacturing drives about a third of the bond-market impact of growth data surprises and that’s probably more than it should be, Goldman economists including Daan Struyven wrote in a note July 19. Economic statistics are disproportionately focused on manufacturing and only “slowly evolving” their way out despite the drop in its share of gross domestic product to around 10%, they said.

“It is important not to get too obsessed with ups and downs in manufacturing data to assess the overall pace of economic growth,” the report said. “We are therefore not too worried about the Q2 slowing of manufacturing data, which likely reﬂects an inventory adjustment, weaker foreign growth, and 2018 dollar appreciation.”

