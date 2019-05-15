/ / / Going digital: How one company experienced 100% growth

Plant Services

By IndustryWeek

May 15, 2019

For every large manufacturing company that moves the needle on digital transformation, there are hundreds of small to mid-sized manufacturers still using paper-based processes—which makes it challenging to manage increasing customer demand.

One small manufacturer, A&K Finishing, a leading coater that provides plastic paint solutions for the automotive, furniture, electronics and commercial industries, decided to move from paper-based quality and inventory management processes and discovered a whole new way of looking at operations.

Every part that comes into A&K gets painted and goes out as a final product to the customer. Counting inventory manually weekly and monthly was labor-intensive and time consuming. Now the company has accurate inventory history and can account for every piece that comes into the facility. This must-have data is not at every employee’s finger tips.

To learn more, read "How One Small Manufacturer Managed 100% Growth by Going Digital" from IndustryWeek.

