/ / / GM’s Lordstown assembly plant will now produce electric trucks

Startup company Lordstown Motors Corp. has purchased GM’s shuttered assembly plant here to produce a new all-electric pickup truck.

Dubbed the Endurance, the new pickup is being designed for fleets and is expected to be available starting in late 2020.

“We are committed to the people of Lordstown; we will locate our headquarters in the Lordstown plant; and we plan to build the Endurance pickup truck utilizing the experienced workers who helped produce millions of vehicles in this very same plant,” says Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors.

To learn more, read "Electric Truck Manufacturer Buys GM’s Lordstown Assembly Plant" from ASSEMBLY.