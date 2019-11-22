/ / / GM to invest $175 million into Ohio plant

General Motors executives gathered with Brookville city officials at the Brookville fire station to announce their $175 million investment into the city. Their 251,000 square foot plant will make all new diesel engines in conjunction with the DMAX plant in Moraine. These engines are for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. Brookville city officials are hoping it will help stimulate the economy of a community hard hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“We know that at General Motors every time we hire 1, 10 [or even] 1,000 people it has a ripple effect across the community,” said Gerald Johnson the executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing for General Motors.

Officials say it will bring about 100 jobs to the area.

