/ / / GM sues Fiat Chrysler for allegedly bribing UAW officials to get a better labor deal

General Motors has filed a federal lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, arguing it was hurt by the rival automaker's corrupt labor relations with the United Auto Workers union.

The federal racketeering suit filed Wednesday cites wrongdoing by former Fiat Chrysler executives who have pleaded guilty in an ongoing federal probe into the UAW.

"This lawsuit is intended to hold Fiat Chrysler accountable for the harm its actions have caused our company and to ensure a level playing field going forward," said Craig Glidden, GM general counsel.

To learn more, read "GM sues Fiat Chrysler, charging it was hurt by corrupt bargaining with United Auto Workers" from CNN.