GM strike disrupts supply of parts to mechanics

By NewsChannel 5 Nashville

Oct 21, 2019

The General Motors strike has caused a major disruption in the supply of auto parts to mechanics.

Hannah Pelletier of Davis Auto Repair got the last brake module in her town to fix Chevy Suburban. 

“With the strike, we’re seeing parts take a week to two weeks” vs. one to two days, said Pelletier. 

In a statement, GM said dealers have a limited supply of parts, but that they're supplementing with inventory from wholesale dealers and other suppliers.

Read the full story, "GM strike is causing delays to vehicle repairs," at newschannel5.com. 

