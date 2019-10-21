/ / / GM strike disrupts supply of parts to mechanics

The General Motors strike has caused a major disruption in the supply of auto parts to mechanics.

Hannah Pelletier of Davis Auto Repair got the last brake module in her town to fix Chevy Suburban.

“With the strike, we’re seeing parts take a week to two weeks” vs. one to two days, said Pelletier.

In a statement, GM said dealers have a limited supply of parts, but that they're supplementing with inventory from wholesale dealers and other suppliers.



