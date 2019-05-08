/ / / GM manufacturing jobs are coming to Ohio

General Motors Co. announced today that it is creating more than 450 manufacturing jobs in three Ohio cities. GM also said it is in discussions with an Ohio-based company that could bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the Lordstown Complex.

"The U.S. economy and our core business are strong, so we can expand our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and Ohio and create job opportunities for our employees," said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. "We also expect to bring more jobs to the U.S. over time in support of the expected provisions of the USMCA."

Manufacturing investments in Ohio totaling approximately $700 million will help expand GM's operations in Toledo, Parma and Moraine and create approximately 450 new manufacturing jobs.

