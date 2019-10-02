Plant Services

/ / / GM lays off 6,000 workers in Mexico due to UAW strike
GM lays off 6,000 workers in Mexico due to UAW strike

By Michael Wayland for CNBC

Oct 02, 2019

General Motors on Tuesday idled a plant in Mexico that produces its highly-profitable Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, temporarily laying off 6,000 workers.

The automaker said the decision was a result of a parts shortage due to the United Auto Workers union’s strike against GM, now in its 16th day. A GM spokesman said the “primary focus is to get a deal and get everybody back to work” as soon as possible.

GM shares were down more than 3% early afternoon after opening Tuesday at $37.47. The stock is up about 8.5% for the year.

