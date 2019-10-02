/ / / GM lays off 6,000 workers in Mexico due to UAW strike

General Motors on Tuesday idled a plant in Mexico that produces its highly-profitable Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, temporarily laying off 6,000 workers.

The automaker said the decision was a result of a parts shortage due to the United Auto Workers union’s strike against GM, now in its 16th day. A GM spokesman said the “primary focus is to get a deal and get everybody back to work” as soon as possible.

GM shares were down more than 3% early afternoon after opening Tuesday at $37.47. The stock is up about 8.5% for the year.

To learn more, read "GM lays off 6,000 additional workers in Mexico due to UAW strike" from CNBC.