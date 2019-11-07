/ / / GM collective bargaining agreement's one-time payments bolster unions’ 2019 contract gains

The United Auto Workers’ newly ratified contract with General Motors Co. added fuel to what’s been an otherwise slow fourth quarter for union wage gains.

The new GM collective bargaining agreement—which covers about 49,000 employees—included an $11,000 ratification bonus and a 4% lump-sum payment in the contract’s first year. The one-time payments were significant enough to boost the nationwide averages for union-negotiated first-year wage increases that factor in lump sums, according to the latest biweekly update of Bloomberg Law’s union wage data report.

