/ / / GM adding 1,000 jobs at Flint assembly

General Motors Co. is adding 1,000 jobs at Flint Assembly, where the automaker builds its heavy-duty trucks, company president Mark Reuss said before the Tuesday launch of the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty trucks.

The 1,000 all-new positions in Flint come as GM is planning to indefinitely idle four U.S. plants, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Transmission, Baltimore Operations and Lordstown Assembly in Ohio. The new jobs in Flint will be offered "with priority for those from unallocated plants," Reuss said.

