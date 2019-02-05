GM adding 1,000 jobs at Flint assembly
Feb 05, 2019
General Motors Co. is adding 1,000 jobs at Flint Assembly, where the automaker builds its heavy-duty trucks, company president Mark Reuss said before the Tuesday launch of the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty trucks.
The 1,000 all-new positions in Flint come as GM is planning to indefinitely idle four U.S. plants, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Warren Transmission, Baltimore Operations and Lordstown Assembly in Ohio. The new jobs in Flint will be offered "with priority for those from unallocated plants," Reuss said.
Read the full story at detroitnews.com.
