/ / / GE’s new billion-dollar problem? Boeing’s 737 MAX

Just as General Electric Co. says it is making progress on some of the conglomerate’s thorniest problems, the extended grounding of Boeing Co. ’s 737 MAX jet is now putting a fresh strain on its finances.

GE, a longtime aerospace supplier and major buyer of commercial planes, warned Wednesday that the grounding could drain as much as $1.4 billion from its cash flow this year as its factories produce fewer engines for the aircraft and cannot get fully paid for them. The MAX jet is powered exclusively by LEAP engines made by GE in partnership with France’s Safran SA .

“When Boeing delivers the airframes, we will get paid for those engines. It’s just a delay in cash timing,” said Jamie Miller, GE’s outgoing finance chief.

