Germany factory execs say the industry is in "free fall" and won't be rebounding any time soon.

That's according to a survey from one of the country's leading research bodies. The Ifo Institute's manufacturing business climate index, which surveys Germany industry executives, showed that in services industry, executives were "slightly pessimistic" for the first time since July 2009.

"In manufacturing, the business climate indicator is in free fall," said Clemens Fuest, president of the Ifo Institute. "An improvement in the situation is not to be expected for the time being, because the entrepreneurs are more pessimistic about the coming six months."

The reading was based on about 9,000 monthly reports from areas of manufacturing, services, trade, and construction. The reading in July was -4.3, from +1.3 in June.

