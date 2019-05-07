German industrial orders rose less than expected in March following two months of steep declines, data showed on Tuesday, bringing little relief for Europe’s largest economy which is facing a sharp slowdown in growth and dwindling tax revenues.

German exporters have been hit by weaker demand from abroad, trade tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies and business uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Domestic factors include problems in the car industry where companies are struggling to adjust to stricter emission rules.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were up 0.6 percent, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed, undershooting a consensus forecast of 1.5 percent.

