/ / / Georgia manufacturer fined $161K for exposing employees to amputation, combustible dust, and other hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Optima Stantron Corp., a subsidiary of Elma Electronic Inc., for exposing employees to amputation, combustible dust, and other safety and health hazards at the Lawrenceville, Georgia, manufacturing facility. The designer and manufacturer of electronic cabinets faces $161,020 in penalties.

OSHA cited the company for lack of machine guarding, failing to develop and implement a hazardous energy control program, allowing combustible dust to accumulate on surfaces, and using improper electrical power systems. Other violations include failing to implement a respiratory protection program, provide refresher training for operators of powered industrial trucks, provide employees with eye, face, and hand protection to prevent exposure to chemicals, and maintain a chemical hazard communication program.

OSHA conducted the inspection in accordance with the National Emphasis Program for Combustible Dust and the Regional Emphasis Program for Powered Industrial Trucks.

