Manufacturing in the United States has declined from its heyday decades ago, but it remains a major source of good jobs in most states for people without bachelor’s degrees, according to the latest study in a series by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce.

The study, done in partnership with JP Morgan Chase & Co., pinpoints Indiana and Wisconsin as the only two remaining states where manufacturing is the biggest employment source.

However, manufacturing “still is the top provider of good jobs for workers without a bachelor’s degree in 35 states,” noted Dr. Anthony P. Carnevale, CEW director and the report’s lead author.

Read the full story, "Georgetown study maps manufacturing workforce changes," at diverseeducation.com.