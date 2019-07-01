/ / / Gas pipeline in Chicago from 1859 gets a retirement party

A small crowd gathered as a flatbed truck carefully backed into position next to a cavernous hole in the ground that revealed the retiree: a 17-foot-long piece of cast-iron pipe, believed to be the oldest natural gas pipe in the city of Chicago. The pipe was in operation from 1859 until just last week.

Read the full story, "Oldest gas pipeline in Chicago, from before Great Fire, gets a retirement party," at chicagotribune.com.