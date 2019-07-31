/ / / Fuyao Glass America faces $724K OSHA penalty for 'multiple hazards'

Fuyao Glass America has been fined $724,380 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for “exposing employees to multiple safety and health hazards,”the Department of Labor said Monday.

OSHA said it cited Fuyao for “nine repeated and 13 serious violations, including exposing employees to electrical safety violations; and failing to evaluate the workplace to determine permit-required confined spaces; train employees on lockout/tag out and entering confined spaces; install machine guarding; provide hearing protection; provide personal protective equipment, and require the use of fall protection.”

In the past five years, Fuyao Global, a Chinese auto glass producer, has retrofitted and built out a former General Motors plant in Moraine, transforming it into what the company says is the world’s largest automotive glass factory, producing 4.5 million sets of vehicle glass a year and employing 2,300 workers.

