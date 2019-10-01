/ / / Foxconn, University of Illinois plan $100 million tech center that will work on smart manufacturing

Plant Services

By Crain's Chicago Business

Oct 01, 2019

The University of Illinois plans a $100 million center to develop smart technologies in partnership with a division of Foxconn and the long-planned Discovery Partners Institute.

The Center for Networked Intelligent Components & Environments will be based on the Urbana-Champaign campus as part of the Grainger College of Engineering.

The new center will work on smart technologies related to the internet of things, sensors and software used in manufacturing plants, medical environments, autonomous vehicles and smart homes.

Read the full story, "Foxconn, University of Illinois, Discovery Partners Institute plan $100 million tech center," at chicagobusiness.com. 

