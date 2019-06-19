/ / / Foxconn releases new renderings for its Wisconsin factory

New renderings released Monday by the village of Mount Pleasant show plans for Foxconn Technology Group’s first Wisconsin factory, a facility that designers and engineers working for the company say will manufacture and assemble “a variety of finished products.”

Mount Pleasant’s plan commission is set to consider three Foxconn related proposals on Wednesday, including site, building and operation plans for the Foxconn fab and power sub-station along with a conditional use permit allowing the Foxconn facility to exceed village height limits.

Village staff is recommending approval of all three items with limited conditions primarily related to updated landscape plans and submission of a certified survey map. The village released its executive summaries of each proposal along with supporting documents on Monday afternoon.

