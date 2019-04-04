/ / / Four detained in Shanghai for manufacturing fake cables

Four suspects have been detained for allegedly manufacturing fake electric wires and cables under the brand name of a Shanghai company, police said on Thursday.

Over 30 million yuan (US$4.5 million) worth of the fake products have been manufactured since 2017. They have been used in the construction of public projects such as residential complexes for resettled people and government office buildings, police said.

Shanghai police said they have contacted safety management administrators in Jiangsu, Henan and Anhui provinces where the eight related projects were contracted, and that further action will be considered after a quality assessment of the projects is conducted.

