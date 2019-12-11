Plant Services

/ / / Former Boeing manager tells Congress of problems at suburban Seattle plant
Former Boeing manager tells Congress of problems at suburban Seattle plant

By KIRO 7 (Seattle)

Dec 11, 2019

Retired Boeing senior manager Ed Pierson on Wednesday raised the alarm in Congress about the Renton plant where the 737 MAX is built.

"I believe production problems at the Renton factory may have contributed to these two fatal crashes," Pierson said.

Pierson said schedule pressure led to long work hours and assembly done out of sequence because parts arrived late.

Read the full story, "Former Boeing manager tells Congress of problems at Renton plant," at kiro7.com. 

