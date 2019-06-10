/ / / Ford plans to close engine plant in Wales

Ford has announced plans to close an engine plant in Wales, dealing yet another blow to a UK industry that is being ravaged by weak car sales and uncertainty over Brexit.

The US automaker said it would shutter its plant in Bridgend by September 2020, when a contract to supply engines to Jaguar Land Rover ends. Some 1,700 people work at the factory.

Ford said Brexit did not influence its decision. But the company had previously warned that it may have to close plants if Britain leaves the European Union without protecting trade.

In January, the carmaker said that crashing out of the bloc would cost it $800 million in 2019.

"Ford have been quite clear that Brexit uncertainty raises big issues concerning their future in the United Kingdom," said David Bailey, a professor at Birmingham Business School.

