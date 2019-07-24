Plant Services

/ / / Ford knew Focus, Fiesta had flawed transmission, sold them anyway, investigation finds
Industrial Safety

Ford knew Focus, Fiesta had flawed transmission, sold them anyway, investigation finds

By the Detroit Free Press

Jul 24, 2019

A high-level, confidential analysis by Ford in 2012 acknowledged rushing the Focus and Fiesta to production, taking shortcuts to save money and apparently compromising quality protocols instituted with fanfare by then-CEO Alan Mulally. 

That review, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, also said the transmissions would be phased out and a different technology used going forward, but that didn’t happen. The Focus went out of production after the 2018 model year; the 2019 Fiesta is the last of the line.

Read the full story, "Out of gear," on freep.com. 

Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.


Show More Content
 