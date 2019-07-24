/ / / Ford knew Focus, Fiesta had flawed transmission, sold them anyway, investigation finds

A high-level, confidential analysis by Ford in 2012 acknowledged rushing the Focus and Fiesta to production, taking shortcuts to save money and apparently compromising quality protocols instituted with fanfare by then-CEO Alan Mulally.

That review, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, also said the transmissions would be phased out and a different technology used going forward, but that didn’t happen. The Focus went out of production after the 2018 model year; the 2019 Fiesta is the last of the line.

