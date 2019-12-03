/ / / Forbes announces 2020's 30 under 30 for manufacturing

It takes cash and chutzpah to start an industrial business from scratch. But that hasn’t stopped this year’s crop of entrepreneurs in the Manufacturing & Industry category of Forbes 30 Under 30, who are building businesses in robotics, 3D printing, new types of transportation and advanced materials.

Joshua Martin and his cofounders at Fortify, who met in the Northeastern University lab of Dr. Randall Erb, spun out a company that developed a new type of composite 3D printing and have raised $13 million with Accel as a backer. At Northwestern, meanwhile, chemical engineer James Hedrick and his professor Chad Mirkin developed a different type of 3D printing technology that allows production of large parts without compromising speed, potentially solving a big problem with existing technology. Their company, Azul 3D, could reach $4 million in revenue in 2020.

In robotics and automation, Arye Barnehama, a Pomona College dropout and former head of design at Daqri, teamed up with IdeaLab founder Bill Gross to launch intelligent robot assistant company Elementary Robotics. The company has raised $17.7 million from investors, and is working on automotive manufacturing applications with the Toyota Research Institute.

