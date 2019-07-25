/ / / Fluke acquires PRUFTECHNIK

Fluke Corp., a global leader in test and measurement instruments, has acquired Ismaning, Germany-based PRUFTECHNIK, a market leader in precision laser shaft alignment, condition monitoring, and non-destructive testing.

“Fluke’s acquisition of PRUFTECHNIK reflects the growing importance our customers place on reliability systems to keep their equipment in optimum operating condition,” said Marc Tremblay, president of Fluke Corporation. “This business will help us usher in the next generation of solutions for our industrial customers.”

To learn more, read "Fluke Corporation acquires industrial reliability leader PRUFTECHNIK."